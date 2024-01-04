RIVERDALE, NY (NEWS10) – Following a season-long 14-day hiatus in-between contests, Siena Women’s Basketball stayed within arms length, but could not overcome bench support in a Kids Day matinee at MAAC foe Manhattan Thursday morning. The Saints (4-7, 1-2) opened the new year with a 60-53 loss to the Jaspers (9-3, 2-1) at Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York.

After Manhattan broke out to a 17-7 lead following a quarter of play, Siena brought the deficit inside double-figures thanks to 12 first-half points from sophomore Teresa Seppala . The Saints briefly trailed by five at the end of the first half thanks to a pair of Seppala free throws, but gave up a three and used an Anajah Brown jumper to trail by six at the half.

Improving to 5-1 at home this season, the Jaspers began the second half with a three-pointer from transfer senior Ines Gimenez Monserrat, who would prove to have a monster second half to propel the home team to victory. Following a three-minute scoreless drought from both teams midway through the third period, Siena netted seven of the final ten points of the quarter to trail, 42-35, to start the final stanza.

Siena somehow was able to stay competitive in the final quarter of the game despite an explosion from Gimenez Monserrat, who began the fourth period with Manhattan’s only 13 points until the 1:41 mark, which included back-to-back threes to start things off. After the home team went up by 13, Seppala hit one final three to finish with a season-high 15 points before fouling out of the game with 6:06 remaining.

Despite losing their top scorer at the time, the Green and Gold powered back with a 9-2 run thanks to three free throws and a triple from senior Ahniysha Jackson . The Watervliet, New York native used 11 fourth quarter points to help the team come within five twice during the final five minutes, but Manhattan held on for its third straight victory over the Saints at home.

Gimenez Monserrat – who entered the day averaging six points per-game – led all scorers with 28 points, while Jackson registered a season-best 19 points to lead Siena. Manhattan was also powered by junior Petra Juric’s 13 points and 14 rebounds, while transfer junior Nitzan Amar added 10 for the Jaspers and sophomore London Gamble supplied eight points and six boards for the Saints.

Siena will return home for its first game inside the UHY Center of 2024 on Saturday, January 6, when it hosts MAAC foe Saint Peter’s at 2 PM.

Come out for Family Day in Loudonville and help fight food insecurity by supporting the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Fans who bring at least three non-perishable food item donations will receive a voucher for buy one, get one tickets to a future Siena game, while the first 100 fans who donate will receive a Dunkin’ gift card. The team will also sign autographs postgame, and fans are invited for a postgame shootaround on the UHY Center court.