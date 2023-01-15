LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a 25-point loss on Thursday to end a four-game win streak and heading in to face a winless program who had come within five points of victory in two of the last three games, Siena Women’s Basketball felt it would be faced with a test at home Saturday afternoon. The Saints (11-6, 5-2) passed with flying colors, putting a beatdown on Saint Peter’s (0-16, 0-7) in the form of a 94-45 victory at the UHY Center.

Siena crossed the 90-point threshold in the win for the first time since 2017 and did so in regulation for the first time since 2003. The Saints matched the most points in a single game since a 98-83 win over Canisius on January 11, 2001, and registered their largest margin of victory (49) in a game since a 107-57 victory over the Golden Griffins on February 2, 1994. Additionally, the team’s 60 first-half points were its most in any half since scoring 69 during the first half of a 103-69 triumph over Rider on January 13, 2001.

The Green and Gold collected their fifth win in the last six and eight in the last ten games while improving to 8-2 at home by scoring 27 points in the first quarter and 33 in the second while holding the Peacocks to only five points during the latter. Siena ended the game with season bests for points in a half, points in a quarter, shooting percentage in a half, field goal percentage (53.7), field goals made (36), and three-pointers made (13), while tying its assist high this year with 21 helps.

Four Saints went for double-figuring scoring highlighted by a career-best 24 points from freshman Teresa Seppala, who netted the most points by a Siena player so far this season while going 6-7 from long-range and adding nine rebounds. Sophomore Anajah Brown went for 13 points and six boards, while junior Ahniysha Jackson added 11 points and sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson had ten. All ten active players saw action and scored at least one bucket, with freshman London Gamble posting a career-best seven assists and freshman Hannah Finnerty netting the first points of her collegiate career with five.

Saint Peter’s was led offensively by Jada Leonard’s 12 points, with leading scorer Jada Williams adding 11.

By collecting its 11th win of the season, Siena has now matched the program’s most wins in four years and is back off to its best start through 17 games in a single season in 20 years, since starting a 25-8 season 12-5 in 2002-03, which saw the team lose in the MAAC Championship Game and advance to the second round of the WNIT. The Saints are now also 8-2 at home for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Siena will head back out on the road for three of its next five contests, beginning with a battle at the new Leo D. Mahoney Arena against Fairfield on Thursday, January 19 at 7 PM.