ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball is back in business. Sophomore guard Zek Tekin capped a career night with a highlight reel scoop shot and clutch plays in the waning moments as the Saints snapped a five-game losing streak by knocking off Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason favorite Rider 67-65 in the league opener at MVP Arena.

Tekin gave Siena (2-5, 1-0) its biggest lead of the night of just five points at 65-60 following his acrobatic finish with exactly a minute to go and then, after missing the front end of a one-and-one, tracked down his own rebound, got fouled, and made two clutch free throws for the Saints final points with 9.6 seconds left.

Tekin posted career-highs of 23 points and four steals while adding five rebounds and four assists for Siena, which improved to a stellar 26-9 all-time in MAAC home-openers, and 24-11 in MAAC openers overall. Giovanni Emejuru and Michael Evbagharu each added 14 points and eight rebounds apiece for the resilient Saints, who persevered without reigning MAAC Rookie of the Year Michael Eley who was limited to just 2:17 off the bench (ankle).

MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Mervin James produced a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Rider (1-6, 0-1), whose only win to date is against non-Division I Immaculata. Fellow Preseason First Team All-MAAC selection Allen Powell added 13 points, while Corey McKeithan chipped in 11 for the Broncs.

Rider controlled play early, and led by as many as nine at 21-12 midway through the first half. But Siena closed the half strong, ending the stanza on a 9-2 run while momentarily taking their first lead of the night before settling for a 36-all tie at the break.

The second half featured 11 lead changes and five ties as the entirety of the stanza was a one-possession game for all but one possession. After Tekin put the Saints up five with 60 seconds to go, the Broncs battled back with quick back-to-back baskets. Powell then broke free for an uncontested layup, but missed the potential go-ahead bunny with 11.5 seconds left.

After Tekin made his free throws after having missed the front end of a one-and-one, Siena fouled McKeithan up two with 5.6 seconds left. McKeithan made the first, but missed the second, with the dead ball rebound out of bounds going the way of Rider. The Broncs had a pair of opportunities, but couldn’t get a shot off as the Saints held on.

Siena, which entered play averaging 17.8 turnovers and a -7.5 turnover margin, tied a season-low with 11 turnovers and were +4 in miscues as they defeated Rider for the eighth time in the last nine meetings between the programs in Albany. Overall, 10 of the last 11 matchups between the MAAC rivals have now been decided by single digits, including six by five points or less.

The Saints conclude their December MAAC opening weekend Sunday when they travel to Mount St. Mary’s for a 1 p.m. contest in Emmitsburg, Maryland.