NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After taking a close 68-66 victory over Siena in the first of two regular-season meetings, Iona has the Saints’ number right out of the game the second time around. The Gaels (19-5, 14-1) cruised to a 91-64 victory over Siena (16-10, 10-6) Thursday morning at the Hynes Athletics Center in New Rochelle, NY.

With the Green and Gold taking the court in an early-morning Kid’s Day matchup for the third time this season, the team found themselves in a ten-point deficit at the end of the quarter, and a 20-point hole at halftime. Iona made each of its first ten three-point attempts from the field and shot over 74 percent from the field in the first half to break out to a 51-31 advantage.

After going down by as many as 22 to start the third period, the Saints battled back by netting 21 of 33 third-quarter points and trimming the home team lead all the way to nine, with sophomore Anajah Brown coming alive for nine points and four rebounds during the period.

Despite the effort, The Gaels sealed the victory by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter en route to a 28-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. The Saints allowed an opponent to surpass the 90-point threshold for the second time this season and was handed its largest defeat of the season thus far.

Iona featured a pair of 20-point individual performances for the second time this year against Siena, with senior standout Juana Camilion and senior Ketsia Athias each going for 22 points, Camilion was a perfect 4-4 from long range, while Athias added 12 points to secure a double-double. Iona shot 75.5 percent from the field in the game to set the program single game and MAAC field goal percentage record and come just shy of breaking the NCAA mark.

Back in the lineup for the first time in three games, Brown totaled 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Siena, while sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson added 13 points. Siena shot just 34 percent from the field and was out-rebounded by a 32-23 mark, remaining winless on the year when losing the rebound battle.

The Saints continue road conference action against I-87 rival Marist on Saturday, February 18, with tip-off from McCann Arena set for 7 PM in Poughkeepsie, NY.