NEWARK, DE (NEWS10) — Jameer Nelson, Jr. tied a career-high with 30 points to lead defending Colonial Athletic Association Champion Delaware past Siena Basketball 75-64 at the Bob Carpenter Center. Jayce Johnson scored a career-high 21 points on 9-11 shooting for the Saints.

An All-CAA Preseason First Team selection, Nelson also swiped four of the 11 steals for Delaware (6-4) which turned 16 Siena (5-5, 1-0) turnovers into 19 points. Jyare Davis added 19 points for the Blue Hens who shot 53% from the field.

Jackson Stormo concluded a strong week with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks for the Saints who held a +10 rebounding advantage (35-25) leading to a 12-4 edge in second-chance points. Andrew Platek chipped in 12 points for Siena which continued its tough stretch playing nine of 11 away from home.

The Saints started the game on an 11-3 spurt and maintained as much as an eight-point lead at 24-16 at the 6:46 mark. But Delaware responded with 13 unanswered points over the ensuing 3:57 to reclaim a lead they would not relinquish. The Blue Hens led 33-28 at the break.

After shooting just 33% in the first half, Siena heated up to an even 50% clip in the second half and cut the deficit to 45-41 with 13:08 remaining. However, Delaware answered with an 8-2 flurry to push the lead back to double digits. The Blue Hens shot 56% themselves in the second half to keep the charging Saints at arm’s length.

Ebby Asamoah and LJ Owens tallied 10 points apiece for Delaware which concluded its season-long four-game homestand victorious.

In an anomaly, neither team registered a bench point despite 11 combined reserves seeing action. Siena was without its top-scoring reserve Michael Eley due to illness.

The Saints will now break for eight days for final exams before returning to action on Monday, Dec. 19 when they take on sister-school St. Bonaventure for the Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup at MVP Arena.