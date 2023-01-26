LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Basketball had no trouble rebounding from last Saturday’s home loss in its home Gold Rush game on Thursday evening. The Saints (13-7, 7-3) struck gold on the scoreboard with a dominant 94-62 win over Rider (5-15, 2-9) at the UHY Center, completing a season sweep of the Broncs.

After Rider netted the first six points of the game, junior Ahniysha Jackson single-handedly gave the home team its first and only lead of the game with eight straight points that the Saints would not look back from. Siena recorded 27 points in the opening quarter en route to hitting the 50-point threshold at the half for the second time this season and shooting north of 60 percent from the field.

Siena would keep the offense going with a 41-point second half to tie its highest scoring output of the season, which also matched the most points in a single game for the program since January 11, 2001 (98). The Saints also put five players in double-figure scoring for the second time this year, despite not having done so since 2015 prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The team’s second win by 30 or more points this season also completed a stretch of three straight 20+ point wins over its MAAC foe for the first since 2005-07. Freshman Teresa Seppala led the way with 22 points and added nine rebounds to become the first Saint to record multiple 20-point games this season, with all four of her three-point attempts coming with success.

Freshman London Gamble exhibited a breakout performance with a career-high 13 points and 11 assists for her first career double-double. The Westlake Village, California product dropped the team’s second double-digit assist performance of the season after Siena went a decade without having a player record ten or more assists in a game, and became the program’s first player to notch a double-double using points and assists in at least 15 years.

Jackson added 15 points, while freshman Elisa Mevius went for 12 and sophomore Anajah Brown dropped 11. Siena boasted nine different scorers while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and connecting on 11 three-point shots. The team scored 28 points off turnovers while not allowing Rider to score a single point in the category, and held a 35-27 rebounding advantage.

Rider leading scorer Mikayla Firebaugh steadied the Broncs with 13 points, while a trio of starters put up ten apiece.

The next week of play for the Green and Gold will involve a pair of road matchups, Siena heading South on Saturday, January 28 to face Quinnipiac at 2 PM.