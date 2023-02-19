LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite a herculean performance from Mary Soures and a career day from Kelly Logue, the Siena Women’s Lacrosse team had its’ comeback bid fall just short against ACC opponent Pittsburgh in a 13-11 loss on Sunday at Hickey Field.

The Saints (1-1) showed their resiliency as the team rallied from an 8-5 deficit on goals from Grace Dobrzysnki, Jordan Bentley, and Soures to tie it with 4:20 left in the third quarter. After the Panthers (2-1) scored three in a row to make it 12-9, Siena answered with goals from Soures and Bentley to come within one with 5:55 left to play.

Siena had an opportunity to tie after a Pitt turnover, but a shot attempt by Bentley was saved by goalkeeper Hannah Van Middelem. And, on the ensuing possession, Pitt reclaimed the two-goal advantage on a goal by Sydney Naylor with 1:52 left.

Soures scored a game-high five goals on nine shots on goal and added an assist.

Logue, who was a key reserve last season, recorded her first career hat trick—all in the first half.

Pitt was led by Camdyn O’Donnell’s three goals and four others scored twice including Ava Washington, Naylor, Talia Zuco, and Maeve Murray.

Siena outshot Pitt 36-32 and held a 26-20 advantage in shots on goal. The Saints were able to establish firm control of possession in the first half by winning 9 of 14 draw controls but lost 11 of 14 after halftime.

Sabrina Krasner made seven saves between the pipes.

Siena will return to action on Wednesday at #23 UMass (1-1) for a 2 p.m. draw time at Garber Field. The game will be carried on ESPN Plus.