LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Basketball season for Siena is less than 24 hours away. There’s no better way to celebrate than with the annual Siena Madness Pep Rally.

Fans and students packed the UHY center on Siena’s campus Thursday night eager to see both the Men’s and Women’s teams take the court before they officially get underway with the 2022-23 season.

The support from the student body and community means a lot to the players.

“The support has been incredible. That’s one of the reasons I committed to Siena because the community and the school support Siena so greatly and Siena women’s basketball and men’s basketball,” said sophomore guard Emina Selimovic. “It’s amazing to have that support from the student body because it makes us feel better about playing and to play for them and for the community.”

The Women will play an exhibition game Friday night against Post University at 7 PM, and the Men will begin their season on Monday, November 7 at Holy Cross. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM.