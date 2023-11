LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s basketball team is trying to bounce back from a rough patch.

The Saints have lost their last two games against Richmond and American. This is a young team that only has one senior on the roster.

Despite the lack of experience, this group is focused on turning the page when they hit the road for the Sunshine Slam Classic in Daytona Beach, Florida. Their first game is Monday, November 20, at 11:30 a.m.