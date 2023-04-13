LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grace Dobrzynski reached the 100-point plateau, Kelly Logue totaled a career-high seven points in a single game and Siena Women’s Lacrosse punched their ticket into the postseason with an 18-15 victory against Quinnipiac at Hickey Field on Wednesday afternoon in the first-ever Gold Rush Lacrosse Games.

Siena (10-5 overall, 5-1 MAAC) lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 13 first-half goals and then held off a late comeback attempt by the Bobcats to wrap up its fourth consecutive MAAC postseason berth (excluding the 2020 season due the pandemic) and 10th overall.

Logue, a sophomore from Rocky Point, NY, set a new personal high by scoring three goals to go along with four assists.

In reaching the 100-career point plateau, Dobrzynski became the 18th player in program history to do so and only the third sophomore to accomplish the feat.

Jordan Bentley tied a career-best with four goals and set a new career high in draw controls in a single game with 12. The redshirt sophomore from Queensbury, NY, came within one of tying the all-time program record set by Allie Kain in April of 2008 against Central Connecticut. Along the way, Bentley also became just the eighth player in program history to have totaled at least 100 draw controls in her career.

Fifth-year midfielder Mary Soures had a four-goal outing with one assist. Rebecca Gilhooley added two goals and an assist while Katy Wangsness had a two-score day.

Saints’ senior goalkeeper Sabrina Krasner also earned her 12th career victory to move into a fourth-place tie all-time with Beth Zimmer (played from 2005-2006) among Siena women’s lacrosse goalkeepers. In her sights next would be Sammy Horton (2016-2019), who ranks third all-time in wins with 23.

Siena will next travel to Riverdale, NY, to play at Manhattan (6-8 overall, 2-3 MAAC) this Saturday at 4 p.m. from Gaelic Park. The Jaspers dropped a heartbreaker 12-11 at Iona on Wednesday. Siena has won the last two in the series including last year’s 19-9 victory in Loudonville.