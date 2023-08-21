ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Field Hockey season is fast approaching, and the UAlbany women’s team is ready to make another run at a championship season.

Last year the Dane experienced a lot of success. They won the America East Conference championship last November after beating Stanford 2-1. As a result, they made an NCAA tournament appearance knocking off then-No. 4 Michigan before falling to Penn State in the second round.

Despite the sting of that loss, head coach Phil Sykes believes his team has a lot of upside as the Great Danes prepare for the start of the 2023 season.

“I think there is an incredible amount of potential,” Sykes said. “You know injuries can be a part of that you never know how behaviors are, but I think so far we have such a nice group, and they’re very supportive of one another, and if we keep growing one day at a time in practice, and have that patience and realize it’s a process I think the skies the limit.”

UAlbany starts its season Friday, August 25, against UMass at 2 P.M.