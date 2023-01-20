TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team took a tied ballgame into the locker room at the half on Thursday night against America East foe Binghamton, but hot shooting from the Bearcats in the second half was too much to overcome. Binghamton shot 63.2% from the field in the second frame to build a comfortable lead early, not looking back. The Great Danes’ offense was led by Jonathan Beagle , who finished with 17 points.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I want to thank the students for coming out today. It was great to have them; it looked like they were having a good time. I thought we got the game where we needed to at halftime…they [Binghamton] exploit mismatches really well, and I thought that they did that great in the second half.”



Key Stat Lines

Beagle led the way for UAlbany with 17 points on 7-11 shooting. He had a team-high seven rebounds and two assists.

Malik Edmead , in his first game back since Dec. 28 against Virginia, finished with 13 points in 22 minutes of action.

, in his first game back since Dec. 28 against Virginia, finished with 13 points in 22 minutes of action. Aaron Reddish also returned to the rotation for UAlbany, picking up nine points.

also returned to the rotation for UAlbany, picking up nine points. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the team in assists (2) and steals (3).

led the team in assists (2) and steals (3). UAlbany finished with just two three-pointers, their lowest total of the season.

UAlbany shot 36.8% (21-57) from the field and went 2-19 from deep. Binghamton shot 53.5% (23-43) from the field and went 4-9 from three.

UAlbany won the rebounding war, 31-28.

The Great Danes finished with 14 turnovers, the Bearcats finished with 15.



How it Happened:

UAlbany took a 6-3 lead into the first TO. The Great Danes got the crowd energized early with back-to-back slams from Jonathan Beagle and Aaron Reddish .

and . Midway through the first half the score read 15-12 in favor of the Great Danes. After tying the score at 12, UAlbany took the advantage on a Sarju Patel three-pointer.

three-pointer. The score became tied at 23 at the U8 media TO. Both teams remained relatively quiet from beyond the arc early on, with UAlbany going just 1-5 and Binghamton going just 2-3.

Binghamton jumped out to a 28-23 lead thanks to a quick 5-0 run following the TO.

Both teams went into the locker room at halftime with the score tied at 30. UAlbany’s Da’Kquan Davis forced a steal in the final seconds of the half, sinking a floater as time expired to tie the game.

forced a steal in the final seconds of the half, sinking a floater as time expired to tie the game. UAlbany shot 44.4% (12-27) from the field and went just 1-7 from three in the first half. Binghamton shot 45.8% (11-24) from the field and went 3-5 from beyond the arc.

No team led by more than five points in the back-and-forth first half.

Binghamton went on a 6-0 run to open the second half, forcing UAlbany’s Dwayne Killings to call TO three minutes in.

to call TO three minutes in. The Bearcats maintained a six-point lead by the U12 media TO with the scoreboard reading 47-41. Binghamton’s shooting was hot on the front end of the second half, with the team going 8-9 from the field.

Binghamton pushed the lead to double digits, 55-43, with 8:16 remaining. Tariq Balogun paced the Bearcats with 18 points.

UAlbany was able to shrink the lead to just nine points, 61-52, with 3:52 left on the clock. The Great Danes got the score back to within single digits thanks to a 6-0 run with a bucket from Malik Edmead and two from Jonathan Beagle .

and two from . UAlbany’s Beagle was ejected from the game with three minutes remaining.

UAlbany shot 30.0% (9-30) from the field and went just 1-12 from three in the second half. Binghamton shot 63.2% (12-19) and went 1-4 from three.



Next: The Great Danes have a weekend off before hitting the road on Wednesday to face New Hampshire for a 7:00 p.m. tip.