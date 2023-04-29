ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four months still separates the University at Albany football team from its’ season-opening game with Fordham University. But the Great Danes gave fans a little taste of what to expect next season Friday night in their annual spring game.

The one glaring difference from last year’s spring game is that there was no quarterback controversy this time around. Reigning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year Reese Poffenbarger holds the keys to the offense. And he drove right down the field on the opening possession, connecting with sophomore wide receiver Jackson Parker for a long touchdown pass.

Poffenbarger put his dual-threat ability on display on the first drive of the second half, running for a touchdown as well.

It appears the disappointment of last year’s 3-8 season has the Danes motivated to turn things around.

“The hunger is at an all-time high,” said Poffenbarger. “We’re all competitive as hell. Last year there were so many games that were (so close), and that we knew we should’ve walked off the field with a win. I think we just gotta do the little things right. We showed flashes of being the best team in the conference; we also did things where you went, “how is this a college football team?” So, that’s unfortunate, but we’re looking to make those strides.”

Arguably the primary position of concern for UAlbany is at running back after the departure of All-CAA third-team selection Todd Sibley.

Heavily included in the backfield mix Friday was Glens Falls High School product Griffin Woodell. He received high praise from head coach Greg Gattuso, who provided some clarity on where that room stands.

“He (Griffin) looked great; his first run was exceptional,” said Gattuso. “The running back battle…all four of them do different things well, and I think Griffin has been very, very good. He’s certainly in the mix. We’ve never been a committee backfield. But, I think this group is close, and they all do different things well, and having a little bit of a committee for a few games isn’t gonna be a big deal for us.”