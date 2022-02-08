PLL to open season at UAlbany in June

LOS ANGELES — The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced Tuesday that the league will return to the University at Albany this summer. Tom & Mary Casey Stadium will host Opening Weekend from June 4-5.



“We’re excited to bring the opening faceoff of the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season to UAlbany,” said Co-Founder and CEO Michael Rabil. “The Capital District is home to some of the best lacrosse fans in the world. Their energy during our 2019 and 2021 events has elevated the atmosphere.”



Saturday night will feature a doubleheader with faceoffs scheduled for 6:15PM ET and 9:00PM ET under the lights.



Another doubleheader will take place on Sunday afternoon at 1:00PM ET and 3:45PM ET.



“We are excited to welcome back the PLL and host the opening weekend games,” said Director of Athletics Mark Benson . “UAlbany lacrosse has generated a tremendous following and, with the terrific support of our fans, the Capital Region is known for world class lacrosse. Our partnership with the PLL is one that we greatly value, and we are looking forward to having Casey Stadium full as we welcome back the league, our alumni, and our supporters.”



Weekend passes that include tickets to all four games are now available at www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule. See all the stars in one place, with the best seats at the best prices.



Single-day tickets will go on sale in mid-March. To gain access to the UAlbany presale window, sign up here.



The 2022 PLL season will include 14 tour stops from June to September. For more information about the 2022 PLL season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.



