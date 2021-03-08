Pickett receives final player of the week award

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (NEWS10) — Shortly after receiving his third career First Team All-MAAC selection, Siena Basketball junior guard Jalen Pickett earned his fifth career MAAC Player of the Week award. The Rochester, New York standout received recognition for the first time this season following a pair of stellar performances to close out the regular season vs. Canisius.

Pickett’s honor gives Siena Basketball a league-high four MAAC Player of the Week awards and three different honorees this season. Senior captain Manny Camper was a two-time MAAC Player of the Week (Jan. 11, Mar. 1), while sophomore guard Jordan King earned acclaim Jan. 18. This also marks the second time this season in which the Saints have captured back-to-back MAAC Player of the Week awards, as Camper won last week. Camper and King went back-to-back Jan. 11 and Jan. 18.

Pickett averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in Siena’s two games last week vs. Canisius. He shot 56% from the field including 54% from three-point range, while connecting for seven triples. On Thursday, he shot a season-high 5-8 from distance for 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists. On Friday, Pickett posted season-highs of 23 points on 9-14 shooting and eight assists, while adding five rebounds.

Through the conclusion of the regular season, Pickett leads the MAAC in both assists (4.8) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.21), while also ranking third in minutes (35:57), eighth in blocks (1.15), and 10th in scoring (12.9).

Pickett and the top-seeded Saints begin play in the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in quarterfinal round action Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. Siena will face the winner of the MAAC First Round matchup between eighth seeded Quinnipiac and No. 9 Iona which is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.