ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After beating Colgate at home, the UAlbany women’s lacrosse team split their west coast road trip. Their loss was a one goal defeat to #18 Stanford in a game the Danes led 14 to 8. A big reason for their recent success: their offense is clicking on all cylinders.

The Danes have scored 19, 20, and 17 goals in their last three games. “There are so many different threats on this offensive unit,” said head coach Katie Thomson. “They’re very selfless and want to do what’s best for their teammates and they set each other up for success really well. Just really dynamic.”

The Danes have had seven hat tricks over that three game span, including a nine goal performance from Sara Falk, and a seven goal performance from Shonly Wallace. Wallace has 17 goals in the last three games. “We’re, as an offense, definitely figuring it out a bit more,” said Wallace. “We’re working together and really building more confidence I think in general. We’re just meshing really well together and just having fun.”

UAlbany will visit UConn on Wednesday before beginning conference play against Vermont on Saturday.