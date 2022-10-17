ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The homecoming game for the Great Danes needed overtime to decide a winner. The Hampton Pirates came back in the second half, scoring 21 points, but Freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger believes penalties and other mistakes played a part.

“When you get a penalty, obviously you don’t want to get them. Just bone-headed stuff that we can fix,” Poffenbarger said. “You see how explosive we can be. We can score at any time. When we don’t score, 99 percent of the time it’s something we did. We’re not getting surprised by the defense we prepared very well. We have a good game plan every single week,” Poffenbarger added. “Coach Ambrose has us ready to go every single week, and that’s why we’re one of the top offenses in the conference we just have to be able to finish.”

The offense went three-for-three in red zone scoring opportunities but scored once in the second half. UAlbany was penalized 11 times during the contest resulting in 109 yards. The Danes now have to try and put this loss in the rearview and turn their attention to Villanova next weekend.