ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With just under two minutes remaining in the first half, the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team trailed Northwestern, the No. 2 team in the country, by only two goals Saturday night at John Fallon Field. But after an inspired first 28 minutes of action, the Wildcats simply proved to be too potent on offense, and eventually pulled away from the Great Danes, who fell 21-11.

Key Stats

Sarah Falk scored four goals and added one assist

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “That was an unbelievable game. Such an exciting game from start to finish. Our players battled so hard, and we are so proud of their effort. We had so many great plays and we couldn’t be prouder.”



How it Happened

For the first time in history, the University at Albany women’s lacrosse program welcomed Northwestern to John Fallon Field. The teams had me twice before, in 2011 on the road and I 2017 for a neutral site matchup at Stony Brook. Both previous games took place during the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern was 12-1 on the year and ranked second in the national polls, behind Syracuse, against whom the Wildcats suffered their only defeat of the season. Since that loss, Northwestern had won 12-straight games to climb to two in the polling.

Saturday was the second leg of a back-to-back for the Great Danes, who defeated UMBC 15-14 on Friday. It was also UAlbany’s second game against an opponent ranked second in the national polls, previously visiting Syracuse when the Orange were second.

Northwestern scored within the first two minutes to take an early lead, but could not break through again until mid-way through the first quarter to go up 2-0. UAlbany responded just over a minute later when Katie Pascale scored to put UAlbany on the board. Pascale’s goal kicked off a 3-0 run for the Great Danes, who took the lead on Ava Poupard’s 10th goal of the season with 5:28 left in the first quarter.

Shonly Wallace started the third quarter scoring for the Great Danes. This goal led to a four-goal run for Northwestern, building their lead to 15-7 with 7:49 left in the quarter. McCauley put away her third goal, off a setup from Pascale, to interrupt the Wildcats run, only to see Northwestern score twice more to take a 17-8 lead late in the third.

Next: UAlbany visits Binghamton on April 15.