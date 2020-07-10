No change to CAA, UAlbany football schedule yet

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the heels of the Ivy League canceling fall sports, the Big Ten announced Thursday it’ll only play conference games this fall. The ripple effects from those decisions haven’t reached UAlbany… yet.
Colonial Athletic Association Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said as of Thursday, the plan is for teams to play out their current schedule, but he understands it’s a fluid situation.
“I continue to be personally concerned as we try to envision a scenario that’s going to work,” he said. “At the present time, we are status quo and we’re persevering, and we’ll make the right decisions at the right time in the best interest for the CAA and most importantly the safety and welfare of all those involved.”
D’Antonio said the league doesn’t have a specific timeline as to when those decisions will be made. Rather, they’ll be dictated by the complexity and cost of COVID-19.
“We are trying to analyze and look at literally every circumstance taht there is, and every fact that there is, and every scenario that there is. And because we’re involved right now in such a fluid situation, it really makes it almost impossible to establish a specific timeline because things are changing so rapidly.”
The league has given its member schools full autonomy to decide if and when to bring back student athletes. As of Thursday, UAlbany football had not announced a return date.