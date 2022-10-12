LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Siena men’s soccer (6-4-3, 2-1-2) saw a four-match unbeaten streak come to an end with its first conference loss of the year Wednesday afternoon. The Saints dropped a 2-0 decision to Niagara (4-6-2, 3-0-1) at Hickey Field, allowing the Purple Eagles to move into first place in the MAAC standings.

Niagara earned its first win at Hickey Field since 2010 thanks to strong set piece play. Gabriel Mikina converted a free kick into the upper left corner of the Siena goal in the 32nd minute, while Emmanuel Obiefuna finished a service from a corner kick in the 52nd minute. The visitors held an 18-11 shots advantage, including ten of 12 attempts in the first half, while drawing six of the matches eight corner kick attempts.

Six different Saints attempted a shot in the loss, with sophomores Henrik Winkelmann , Thomas Storodegard , Erik Reis & Zach Gardner joining freshman Miguel Plaza in firing off two apiece.

Graduate student Greg Monroe made five saves in-goal to move into second all-time in program history in stops, surpassing Brian Montanari (1993-96). Monroe now needs just two saves to become the program’s all-time leader in the statistic.

Siena will look to rebound in MAAC play when it travels to Emmitsburg, Maryland for its first-ever meeting with new conference member Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday, October 15 at Noon.