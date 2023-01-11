TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team battled back from a first-half deficit against Bryant University, using a dominant second-half showing with a +17 point differential to power past the Bulldogs Wednesday night.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Tonight was a great team win. Our bench depth really showed tonight and our players competed to win. Bryant is a scrappy, well-coached team and I am proud of the way our team competed and executed down the stretch.”
KEY STATS
- Senior Helene Haegerstrand and junior Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes.
- Cooper notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds while adding three assists, two steals, and one block.
- Haegerstrand tallied 23 points and six rebounds while adding two assists and one block.
- Redshirt-junior Morgan Haney grabbed nine points. Two baskets (a layup and a three-pointer) were sealed in the first quarter and two (a jumper and a layup) were scored in a row during the fourth quarter.
- Senior Grace Heeps tied Cooper with a game-high two steals and graduate student Lucia Decortes totaled a team-high two blocks.
- The Great Danes opened the game shooting 7-9 (77.8%) in the first quarter and closed the game shooting 8-14 (57.1%) in the fourth.
- For the first contest of the year, all student-athletes on the roster were eligible to play and all student-athletes saw time on the court.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Great Danes opened the contest with nine points in just over two minutes of action to gain a seven-point lead, the largest of the first half.
- Trading baskets for the next four minutes, the Bulldogs tied the score at 13.
- Closing the first quarter, Kayla Cooper and Morgan Haney each added a basket to give UAlbany a five-point lead heading into the second.
- In a low-scoring start to the second quarter, Cooper notched two steals in a row – both of which led to layups for the Great Danes.
- After three minutes of play, offense kicked up for both teams before Bryant tallied an 8-0 scoring run to put the game within one point, 26-25, at 4:30.
- The Bulldogs finished the first half with seven unanswered points to enter halftime with a 32-28 advantage.
- Helene Haegerstrand came out of the break to add two field goals and tie the game at 32 for the Great Danes.
- Bryant answered with a field goal of their own but two-straight jumpers from Cooper and UAlbany was back on top, 36-34, with 7:02 on the third-quarter clock.
- The lead changed an additional four times in the third quarter alone but the Great Danes earned the advantage with a 7-2 scoring run to close the quarter.
- UAlbany continued to build upon their lead taking a 10-point lead after just two minutes of fourth-quarter action.
- Forcing a Bryant timeout at 3:55, the Great Danes held the Bulldogs to just one field goal, scoring four of their own, in the four-minute timespan.
- UAlbany finished the quarter, and the game, strong. Outscoring Bryant, 18-9, in the final quarter, the Great Danes earned a 63-50 victory.
NEXT: The Great Danes will continue at home, hosting NJIT on January 14.