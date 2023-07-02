ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After losing four of five primary starters from last season’s squad, University at Albany women’s basketball head coach Colleen Mullen has expressed confidence in the pool of talent brought in between this year’s freshmen class and the transfer portal.

But there’s one glaring vacancy that needs to be addressed, and that’s the need for a new vocal leader on the floor after the departure of senior guard Grace Heeps.

Heeps was so influential to the Danes’ success over the last two seasons. Mullen often described Heeps as an “extension of myself” on the court.

There’s certainly experience to draw from on this year’s team, but it’s going to be a process over the summer to find out who’s ready to take on the role.

“Right now, I think it’s communication by committee,” said Mullen. “We’re trying to figure out who that voice is. When Lilly (Phillips) has been in there, she’s had a nice voice. I think Meghan (Huerter) has really stepped up in terms of just starting to understand what we’re trying to do. We have a graduate transfer, Sarah Karpell, from Fordham, who is a point guard; she’s really coming into her own in terms of just her leadership, her basketball IQ and just her experience playing on a very successful team. That’s why we have the summer, you know? We’re trying to figure out what we have, and what roles people are gonna kinda fall into.”