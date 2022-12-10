CHESTNUT HILL, MA (NEWS10) — After a close first half, Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College gained a double-digit lead in the third quarter, before taking the win over University at Albany Saturday afternoon.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m really proud of our effort today. We executed a game and showed tremendous composure facing Boston College’s pressure defense. Some untimely turnovers hurt us down the stretch along with second-chance opportunities. We got better today and there is a lot to build upon from this game.”
KEY STATS
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne led the Great Danes with 22 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals.
- Hahne shot a team-high 88.9% from the field (8-9) with 100% accuracy from outside the arc (2-2).
- Senior Grace Heeps tied Hahne with five rebounds while senior Helene Haegerstrand tallied two steals.
- Haegerstrand and senior Taniya Hanner notched one block each.
- Sophomore Lilly Phillips (12 points) and Haegerstrand (11 points) added double-digit points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Eagles tallied the first two baskets of the contest.
- UAlbany followed with a 12-0 scoring run in three minutes of play to take a 12-3 lead at 5:25 in the first quarter.
- Ellen Hahne added five points for the Great Danes but Boston College closed out the first quarter with a 17-15 lead after a 12-2 scoring run.
- Two minutes into the second quarter, freshman Karyn Sanford scored a three-pointer to put UAlbany ahead, 22-21.
- The teams continued to trade baskets and the Eagles gradually gained a six-point lead to close the half up, 34-28.
- The Great Danes chipped away at Boston College’s lead at the top of the second half. Grace Heeps put UAlbany within one basket, 40-37, with a layup at 6:25 in the third quarter.
- The Eagles gained a double-digit lead with a 10-0 scoring run.
- With two Hahne layups, a Heeps jumper, and two free throws from Heeps, the Great Danes closed the third quarter with an 11-point deficit.
- UAlbany opened the fourth quarter strong. Scoring seven points in about 90 seconds, the Great Danes lowered the point deficit to six, 58-52.
- Trading baskets for much of the final quarter, UAlbany had held Boston College to a six-point lead, 65-59, at 2:25.
- In the final two minutes, the Eagles added nine points to take a double-digit lead.
- Lilly Phillips closed the game with a three-pointer with just seven seconds left but Boston College had already secured the win, 74-62.
NEXT: The Great Danes will continue on the road at Stonehill on December 14.