CHESTNUT HILL, MA (NEWS10) — After a close first half, Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College gained a double-digit lead in the third quarter, before taking the win over University at Albany Saturday afternoon.



COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m really proud of our effort today. We executed a game and showed tremendous composure facing Boston College’s pressure defense. Some untimely turnovers hurt us down the stretch along with second-chance opportunities. We got better today and there is a lot to build upon from this game.”



KEY STATS

Graduate student Ellen Hahne led the Great Danes with 22 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Hahne shot a team-high 88.9% from the field (8-9) with 100% accuracy from outside the arc (2-2).

Senior Grace Heeps tied Hahne with five rebounds while senior Helene Haegerstrand tallied two steals.

Haegerstrand and senior Taniya Hanner notched one block each.

notched one block each. Sophomore Lilly Phillips (12 points) and Haegerstrand (11 points) added double-digit points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Eagles tallied the first two baskets of the contest.

UAlbany followed with a 12-0 scoring run in three minutes of play to take a 12-3 lead at 5:25 in the first quarter.

Ellen Hahne added five points for the Great Danes but Boston College closed out the first quarter with a 17-15 lead after a 12-2 scoring run.

Two minutes into the second quarter, freshman Karyn Sanford scored a three-pointer to put UAlbany ahead, 22-21.

scored a three-pointer to put UAlbany ahead, 22-21. The teams continued to trade baskets and the Eagles gradually gained a six-point lead to close the half up, 34-28.

The Great Danes chipped away at Boston College’s lead at the top of the second half. Grace Heeps put UAlbany within one basket, 40-37, with a layup at 6:25 in the third quarter.

The Eagles gained a double-digit lead with a 10-0 scoring run.

With two Hahne layups, a Heeps jumper, and two free throws from Heeps, the Great Danes closed the third quarter with an 11-point deficit.

UAlbany opened the fourth quarter strong. Scoring seven points in about 90 seconds, the Great Danes lowered the point deficit to six, 58-52.

Trading baskets for much of the final quarter, UAlbany had held Boston College to a six-point lead, 65-59, at 2:25.

In the final two minutes, the Eagles added nine points to take a double-digit lead.

Lilly Phillips closed the game with a three-pointer with just seven seconds left but Boston College had already secured the win, 74-62.

NEXT: The Great Danes will continue on the road at Stonehill on December 14.