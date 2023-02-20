TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team is coming off a big win against conference rival Maine. It’s a big win because the Black Bears beat UAlbany last month by one on their home court.

For the Danes on their senior night, they wanted to go out on a winning note as the postseason inches closer. This was Colleen Mullen’s second win against the Black Bears in her tenure at UAlbany, and while she enjoyed getting the win, there are more things coming that she and the team want to achieve.

“I mean, Maine’s always been a rival since I was in college, and that championship game was really fun last year, but it’s nice that we were finally able to clinch a win in the regular season,” Mullen said. “It felt really good, but again we knew it’s not really talked about that there’s a lot riding on every game that we have, you know, and there was a lot riding on the game tonight, but it’s just another conference game, and there’s a whole other season that’s going to happen in a week and a half.”

UAlbany’s defense made play’s late in the fourth quarter and gave them some confidence moving forward after having the last game against Maine stuck in the back of their minds. Senior forward Helene Haegerstrand said it all came down to execution.

“It’s huge for our confidence, I think, and as Kayla mentioned to the way it ended up in Maine wasn’t how we planned, and just to get that back now, it’s a tough game again it, really was the same situation as up there, but now we took it, and it came down to a special situation, and that’s what we’ve been working on,” Haegerstrand said.

The Danes will finish the regular season next Wednesday, February 25, at 7 PM against NJIT.