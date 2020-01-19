Men’s Basketball Falls at Stony Brook 70-62

Key Stats



Cameron Healy has hit a three in 51-straight games

UAlbany hit four of its first five shots to start the game

UAlbany shot 3-16 from three in the second half

Stony Brook shot 64.0% from the field in the second half

UAlbany scored just 16 points off of 21 Stony Brook turnovers

Stony Brook outscored UAlbany 7-0 in transition

Stony Brook shot just 8-17 from the free throw line

“Preparing for this game I was very impressed with Stony Brook’s size and length. I thought they were a much-improved team from a year ago, and they were a pretty good team last year. I thought we fought, we competed. We didn’t shoot well. We weren’t going to get many opportunities at the rim with Stony Brook fielding the two best shot-blockers in the league, so we had to step up and knock down some shot. But we shot poorly and turned the ball over 16 times. We did not play well today, but we’re still right there. You have to give Stony Brook credit for taking care of business and making the necessary plays to win the game.” Will Brown- Head Coach

Closing out a two-game road swing, and riding a four-game winning streak, the University at Albany men’s basketball team visited Stony Brook Saturday night, falling to the Seawolves 70-62 after going cold from deep in the second half.



Stony Brook scored first, but UAlbany responded with a 8-0 run to take an 8-2 lead with 17:13 remaining. During the streak, with 18:26 remaining, Cameron Healy hit his first three of the night, extending his made-threes streak to 51 games.



The Seawolves snapped the streak with a layup with 16:55 to go. Ahmad Clark next hit a three to put UAlbany up 11-4. The Great Danes hit four of their first five shots from the floor, but then hit a cold streak, sinking just one of their next eight.



Stony Brook closed within on with 11:45 to go after a three-pointer cut UAlbany’s lead to 13-12. The Seawolves briefly took the lead on their next possession, hitting another three to go up 15-13.



Adam Lulka put UAlbany back on top 16-15 with 10:40 to go with a three pointer. Neither team scored for the next two minutes, when Romani Hansen hit a jumper to put UAlbany up by three. Lulka then put UAlbany up five with 7:57 remaining in the first half.



Over the final 7:09, Stony Brook outscored UAlbany 15-7. A 6-0 run put the Seawolves on top 21-20 with 5:45 to go. Their run extended to 11-0 before UAlbany scored again, with Healy hitting two free throws with 3:00 remaining in the first to cut Stony Brook’s lead to 26-22.



UAlbany closed within one in the final minute, when Healy hit another three, bringing his first-half total to 10 points. Stony Brook pulled away slightly at the end of the half, and entered the locker room leading 30-27.



Healy led all scorers at the break with 10 points. Three other Great Danes, Clark, Lulka, and Trey Hutcheson, each scored five. Stony Brook saw three players score eight or more points. UAlbany outshot Stony Brook 7-1 off the bench, but shot just 10-29 from the floor in the first half, while the Seawolves shot 11-24.



Stony Brook scored the first six points of the second half, bookending halftime on an 8-0 run. Healy snapped the streak with a layup with 18:14 to go, bringing UAlbany within seven, 36-29.



The Seawolves took their first 10-point lead with 15:36 remaining in the second, 40-30, following a layup, snapping a combined two-minute scoreless streak. UAlbany responded with a 7-2 run to close within five just over one minute later.



UAlbany cut Stony Brook’s lead to five two more times, first with 13:02 remaining and next with 11:09 remaining, before the Seawolves began pulling away for good. Stony Brook slowly rebuilt its lead to double digits, leading 60-50 with 4:58 to go. The Seawolves led by as many as 13 late in the game, before UAlbany’s comeback attempt brought the Great Danes within eight, making the final score 70-62.



Clark led all scorers in the game with 21 points, but shot just 7-21 on the night. Healy finished with 15, and Hutcheson scored 11. UAlbany shot 3-16 from deep in the second half, while Stony Brook shot 16-25 overall, but just 8-17 from the line. The Seawolves committed 21 turnovers, leading to just 16 UAlbany points. Two Seawolves scored 20 points each.



Next: UAlbany returns to SEFCU Arena to host UMass Lowell on Wednesday, January 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.