Liam Donnelly earns second straight defensive player of the week award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced today that University at Albany football players Levi Metheny and Mike Gray have been awarded weekly honors for their performances in this past Friday's win over New Hampshire. Metheny has been named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week, Gray has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week.

Metheny led the UAlbany defense, recording a team-high 10 tackles, nine of which were solo, in the win. The defensive unit was tested twice at the end of the game, recording two key stops to preserve the win for the Great Danes. New Hampshire twice had possession in the red zone, down four, but turned the ball over on downs on both trips.

Metheny, a redshirt-senior linebacker from Bethel Park, Md., led UAlbany in 2019 with 120 tackles, appearing in all 14 games for the Great Danes. His 63 solo tackles were most in the CAA. Metheny's season earned him All-CAA Second Team honors, as well as a spot on the Phil Steele Postseason All-CAA Second Team Defense.

Gray made an immediate impact in his debut for the Great Danes. The redshirt freshman went to work early, taking in four catches for 43 yards on UAlbany's first drive. The drive was capped by a 23-yard reception, with Gray making a highlight-reel diving catch into the end zone for the first UAlbany touchdown of the season. The wideout from West Chester, Pa., ended his debut with seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

The Great Danes return to action this Saturday, Mar. 13, when they travel north to take on Maine at 12:00 p.m.