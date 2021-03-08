Liam Donnelly earns second straight defensive player of the week award

Saints and Danes

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second-consecutive week, University at Albany goalkeeper Liam Donnelly has been named America East Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

Donnelly, a graduate student from Yorktown Heights, N.Y., has now been named Defensive Player of the Week two times in two possible opportunities as a member of the Great Danes’ program.  In the team’s one game last week, a 16-6 victory over Hartford to open America East play, Donnelly recorded 10 saves on the day, stifling the Hawks’ offense.

Donnelly currently leads the America East with a .571 save percentage, and ranks second with a 7.58 goals-against average.  This week, he was named alongside Offensive Player of the Week Michael McCormack from Vermont, and Rookie of the Week Dylan Pallonetti from Stony Brook.

#18 UAlbany is scheduled to host Vermont on Saturday, March 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box