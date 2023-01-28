HAMDEN, C.T. (NEWS10) — Quinnipiac Women’s Basketball used an overwhelming paint presence and a wide rebound margin to take a win over Siena on its home court on Saturday afternoon. The Saints (13-8, 7-4) dropped a 68-63 decision to the Bobcats (13-7, 8-3) at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut, finishing out a 1-1 week in MAAC play.

The Green and Gold kept pace with the home team and jumped out to a nine-point lead by way of a 12-0 run with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter. Quinnipiac responded by out-scoring the Saints, 26-8, in the remainder of the first half, and not letting the team come within six points for the duration of the game.

Despite shooting 41 percent from the field and nearing their average as the top-scoring team in the MAAC of 67.5 points, Siena was dominated on the glass to the tune of a 45-27 Quinnipiac rebound advantage to send them to 0-6 this season when losing the battle on the boards.

Working around first-half foul trouble, the Saints trailed 56-50 with 6:40 remaining in the contest but were halted by an 11-5 run thereafter to seal the game for QU. Quinnipiac’s Mary Basketball became the first player in the MAAC this season with a 20-rebound performance, exploding for 16 points and 20 boards in 25 minutes off the bench, while sophomore Jackie Grisdale led the team with 17 points.

Siena freshman Teresa Seppala finished in double-digit scoring for the third straight game with 17 points while adding six rebounds as one of three double-figure scorers for the Saints. Sophomore Anajah Brown eclipsed the ten-point mark for the team-leading 15th time this season with 13 points, while classmate Emina Selimovic added ten points. Freshman Elisa Mevius led the team with seven rebounds while adding nine points and five assists.

Siena will remain on the road to begin next week, with a matchup at Saint Peter’s in Jersey City, New Jersey set for Thursday, February 2 at 7 PM.