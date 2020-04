ALBANY, N.Y. — UAlbany commits C.J. Kelly and Jamel Horton have known each other since childhood. They often played against each other growing up, but they'll be back on the court wearing the same jersey next year.

Kelly, who sat out all of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury, told News10 ABC that he can't wait to get back on the court. He'll be cleared for basketball activities next month. His timeline to 100 percent health would be November — exactly one year since tearing his ACL and meniscus in Norfolk State's first game of the season — though he expects he'll be able to practice and play if and when students return to the UAlbany campus in the fall.