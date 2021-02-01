Kayla Cooper named America East rookie of the week

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior captain Manny Camper posted a double-double with a season-high tying 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Siena Basketball to a weekend split at Marist with a 63-50 victory Sunday afternoon at McCann Arena. Junior guard Jalen Pickett added all 11 of his points in the second half on a perfect 4-4 shooting in the stanza for the Saints who finished the game on a 16-5 run.

Camper delivered another workmanlike performance, drawing 13 fouls while also achieving a game-high plus-minus of +21 for Siena (8-2, 8-2) who drew even with idle Monmouth for the most MAAC wins. Nick Hopkins chipped in eight points and Kyle Young added an efficient eight points in 10 minutes off the bench for the Saints who have gone 24-6 in their last 30 vs. Marist (9-7, 7-7).