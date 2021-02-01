Kayla Cooper named America East rookie of the week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany freshman Kayla Cooper has been named America East Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday. She was named alongside Player of the Week India Pagan from Stony Brook.
Cooper, a guard from Frederick, Md., scored a career-high 10 points against UMass Lowell on Sunday, while grabbing six rebounds. In the full series against the River Hawks, she averaged 6.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor in two games.
Cooper is the first UAlbany player this season to win a weekly award, and the first to do so since teammate Helene Haegerstrand was named Rookie of the Week in the penultimate week of the 2019-20 regular season.
UAlbany is scheduled to visit Binghamton February 6-7.
