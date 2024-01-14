VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what proved to be the game of different quarters, the Great Danes held a slight edge throughout the fourth to secure their 10th consecutive victory, Saturday afternoon.

“This was a gritty road win and I’m extremely proud of how the team found a way to win. Kayla [Cooper] was unstoppable inside and on the glass. Our defense came up with big stops when we needed them. We showed the toughness and fight this team has. They are a special group.”

KEY STATS

Senior Kayla Cooper led the way with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists.

Going 11-16 (.688) from the field, Cooper was one of two players with shooting percentages over 50%.

Totaling 16 points, junior Lilly Phillips followed with a 54.5% accuracy from the field.

As a team, the Great Danes outrebounded the Bearcats, 38-26, including a 13-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UAlbany started the scoring with two straight field goals from Kayla Cooper and Lilly Phillips, respectively.

As back-and-forth action followed, the first two baskets gave the Great Danes a 13-8 advantage with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.

Holding UAlbany scoreless for the remainder of the first, Binghamton tallied three baskets to end the quarter with a 14-13 lead.

The Great Danes came out of the break with a fire. Taking the advantage in the second quarter, UAlbany outscored the Bearcats, 17-5.

Tallying five points in the first two minutes, the Great Danes allowed a layup before adding four two-point baskets for a 10-point lead, 26-16, with 4:27 on the clock.

Scoring slowed as UAlbany took a 30-19 advantage into halftime.

Binghamton opened the second half with a vengeance. Flipping the book on the Great Danes, the Bearcats outscored the visiting team, 17-8, in the third.

In the first six and a half minutes of the quarter, UAlbany tallied just one layup as Binghamton closed the point gap and tied the score at 32.

The remaining three and a half minutes saw the team trading baskets with the Great Danes holding a two-point lead as the buzzer marked the end of the third quarter.

Both Binghamton and UAlbany brought that fighting feeling into the fourth quarter.

In a true quarter of back-and-forth action, neither team scored consecutive field goals throughout the final 10 minutes of action.

The Great Danes were able to stay at least one basket ahead of the Bearcats throughout the entirety of the quarter.

Despite a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Binghamton, UAlbany secured their 10th consecutive victory to remain undefeated in conference play with a final score of 60-58.



NEXT: The Great Danes will continue on the road with two games – UMass Lowell (Jan. 18) and Bryant (Jan. 20) – next week.