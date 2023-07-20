LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Tony Rossi was synonymous with Siena baseball, leading the team for nearly 54 seasons. Now, a new era begins for the Saints with a Capital Region native at the helm.

Schenectady native Alex Jurczynski was named the head coach of the Siena baseball team on Tuesday. Jurczynski spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach with the Princeton Tigers. He was their top assistant and recruiting coordinator last season. Jurczynski was previously the head coach at Hudson Valley Community College.

Jurczynski is thrilled to get the opportunity to lead a division one program here at home. “It means everything,” said Jurczynski. “Being around family, coming back home, my wife and I are from the area. Being local, being around friends, and bringing Siena back to winning contention and hopefully win a MAAC Championship this year.”

Jurczynski has had Rossi in his corner. “Coach Rossi has been great over the years,” said Jurczynski. “I worked his camp, probably 10 years ago and I’ve kept in touch with him since. Coach Rossi is a great guy. My hope is to keep building on what he did over the last 54 years. Big shoes to fill, but I’m up for the challenge and I’m really excited.”