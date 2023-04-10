LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Lacrosseredshirt sophomore Jordan Bentley continued her uber-consistent season, racking up two more hat tricks and leading the team in draw controls during this past week of competition.

For her efforts, Bentley was named the MAAC Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week on Monday by the conference office for the first time in her career. It marks the team’s seventh weekly award of the 2023 season joining Sabrina Krasner (three-time winner), Mary Soures, Rebecca Gilhooley, and Grace Dobrzynski as other winners.

The midfielder scored seven points (six goals and one assist) to go along with 12 draw controls in two games this past week. Siena defeated Canisius 15-8 this past Wednesday and played at Fairfield on Saturday.

Bentley has scored in 13 consecutive games dating back to the second game of the season against Pittsburgh. The Queensbury, NY native has seven multi-goal games including four hat tricks and three straight hat tricks overall. The product of Queensbury High School is tied for second on the team in goals scored with 25 and ranks fourth in points with 30. Bentley also leads the team in draw controls with 40 and free position goals with six.

Bentley has greatly improved her shot efficiency as well, rising from a .346 shot percentage in 2022 to .463 this season as well as a jump from a .603 shot-on-goal percentage in 2022 to .759 thus far this season.

Next up, Siena (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) hosts MAAC opponent Quinnipiac (6-6, 2-2 MAAC) on Wednesday with a 4 p.m. scheduled draw time at Hickey Field.