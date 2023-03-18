ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Jonathan Beagle entered announced via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal Friday afternoon. Just 24 hours after leading scorer Gerald Drumgoole Jr. entered his name in the transfer portal.

The Hudson Falls native averaged 12.4 points per game this past season, was named the America East rookie of the year, and made the conference’s all-rookie team. Head coach Dwayne Killings believes that his decision is a part of how college basketball is changing.

“You know he figured out what he felt like was the best thing for him, and you can’t knock that,” Killings said. “He’s a good kid, he’s got a great family, got a really really unique great community that supports him, you know in the capital region, and I think it was a really hard decision for him to come to, but I think that’s the business I think sometimes I think people will start to kind of almost isolate and think this is only happening here this is what’s happening all throughout college basketball,” Killings added. “I mean it’s a different day in our business.”

Beagle has three years of eligibility remaining.