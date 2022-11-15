LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Siena Men’s Basketball sophomore guard Javian McCollum has earned the conference’s first Player of the Week award for the 2022-23 season. The Fort Myers, Florida product averaged an even 20.0 points and dished out 5.5 assists while leading the Saints to a perfect 2-0 opening week.

McCollum was both remarkably consistent and efficient last week, setting a new career-high with 20 points in each game, while shooting 62% (13-21) from the floor including 71% (5-7) from three, and posting a 2.2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

McCollum scored 20 points on 8-12 shooting and dished out five assists in an opening night 75-68 victory at Holy Cross Monday. He again led the way with 20 more points and a career-high tying six assists to help rally Siena back from a 16-point second half deficit to capture the Albany Cup with a 75-62 triumph over UAlbany Saturday night.

McCollum and the Saints return to action Wednesday when they host Army West Point in the backend of a doubleheader with the women’s team. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.