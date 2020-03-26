Jalen Pickett procures All-ECAC first team honors

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The awards just keep on rolling in for Siena Basketball sophomore standout Jalen Pickett. For the sixth time in 17 days – including the third time in the last four days – the Rochester, New York native has had a major honor bestowed upon him. Pickett has been named an Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team selection.

Pickett becomes the first player in Siena Basketball history to earn All-ECAC honors multiple times, after being named the program’s first-ever ECAC Rookie of the Year and an All-ECAC Second Team selection last season. Pickett joins Jack Mulvey (1965) as the only players in Siena Basketball history to earn All-ECAC First Team acclaim. Siena Basketball legends Ryan Rossiter (2011) and Alex Franklin (2010) were previously named All-ECAC Second Team honorees.

The only underclassman named to the All-ECAC First Team, Pickett was joined by ECAC Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Hughes of Syracuse, Paul Atkinson of Yale, Raiquan Clark of LIU, and Isiah Blackmon of Saint Francis (PA) on the squad. The All-ECAC First and Second Teams encompass selections chosen from amongst the 87 Division I members of which the ECAC is comprised.

Pickett’s laundry list of honors this postseason now includes his latest ECAC recognition to go along with being named the 2019-20 MAAC Player of the Year and a unanimous First Team All-MAAC selection, a Lou Henson All-American, an NABC District 1 First Team honoree, and a USBWA All-District II selection.

A three-time MAAC Player of the Week, Pickett ranked seventh nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.30) this season, and stood 20th in the country in assists (6.0). He also ranked third in the MAAC in minutes (36.9 – 21st nationally), fourth in scoring (15.1), sixth in blocks (1.1), and seventh in threes (2.0). Pickett posted four double-doubles, and scored in double figures 25 times.



Through his first two brilliant seasons donning the Green and Gold, Pickett has already amassed 959 career points which stands second only to the program’s all-time leading scorer Marc Brown ’91 (979) for most points tallied in any players first two years at Siena. Pickett’s 396 career assists already ranks him eighth on Siena’s all-time charts overall, while his 15.5 points per game scoring average stands eighth and 6.4 assists per contest checks in second all-time only to Brown’s career mark of 6.5.



Pickett helped guide the Saints to the program’s most successful season in a decade. Siena won the program’s eighth MAAC Regular Season Championship, and was awarded its sixth MAAC Tournament Championship while also being the conference’s NCAA automatic qualifier. The Saints posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 ledger in the MAAC, and finished the season with 10 consecutive wins to mark the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak.

ABOUT THE ECAC

Established in 1938, the ECAC is the nation’s largest Conference, ranging in location from Maine to Georgia, and westerly to Missouri. The ECAC hosts numerous championships in men’s and women’s sports across Divisions I, II and III, offering opportunities for thousands of student athletes. For more information, visit www.ecacsports.com.