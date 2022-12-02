LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After playing in the TD Bank Classic tournament, the Saints are back home for a two-game home stand that begins this weekend. Siena finished the classic 1-1, and the experience proved beneficial.

Now, the Saints turn their attention to a Dartmouth team that head coach Jim Jabir believes is a lot better than what their record shows.

“They’re very well coached. Their record isn’t indicative of how good I think they are,” Jabir said. “They got three guys that can shoot it pretty well from the three-point line. They got a young post-player who’s tearing it up. We’re going to see multiple defenses, multiple presses, so we’ve got to be on our game. They bring a lot of things to the table that make it a tough game for us.”

Siena will tip off against Dartmouth on Saturday, December 3, at 2 PM.