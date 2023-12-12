ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Great Danes recorded 15+ points Tuesday night in the University at Albany women’s basketball’s 68-57 home win against Dartmouth College. Clifton Park native and Shenendehowa High School graduate Meghan Huerter led the trio with a career-high 20 points. She, Helene Haegerstrand, who netted a season-high 18, and Kayla Cooper combined for nearly 80% of the team’s scoring.

KEY STATS

Tallying 11 points after just one quarter, Huerter went 7-10 from the field including a 6-8 accuracy from outside the arc. All three numbers (20 points, seven FG made, six 3PT FG made) are career-highs.

Huerter is the first player in head coach Colleen Mullen’s tenure to successfully make six three-pointers in one game.

Haegerstrand went 7-15 from the field (4-8 from outside).

Cooper added 16 points with a team-high nine rebounds.

Graduate student Sarah Karpell (4) and Haegerstrand (3) combined for half of the team’s total assists.

As a team, the Great Danes shot 52.0% from the field and 58.8% from outside the arc.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dartmouth began the game with the scoring advantage. After taking the first two field goals, the Big Green added a 6-2 scoring run to earn a 10-4 lead after four minutes of action.

With two consecutive baskets from Huerter, including a three-pointer, the Great Danes put the game within one less than a minute later.

The Big Green answered with a field goal but added pressure from the UAlbany defense held Dartmouth scoreless for over three minutes as the Great Danes took the lead with three baskets – a jumper from Helene Haegerstrand and two three-pointers from Huerter.

After a Dartmouth layup, the Great Danes ended the first quarter with a one-possession lead, 17-14.

Continuing to roll on both sides of the court, UAlbany allowed just two field goals while scoring five in the first half of the second quarter.

With a driving layup from Karpell, the Great Danes took a double-digit point lead with 5:17 on the clock.

Dartmouth attempted to close that scoring gap with a jumper just after the halfway mark but an 8-0 scoring run from UAlbany extended its lead to 37-20 with less than two minutes in the half.

The Big Green saw three field goals in the final 90 seconds of first-half action but it was not enough to get rid of the Great Danes’ double-digit point lead.

Coming back from halftime up, 39-27, the Great Danes traded points with the Big Green for about two minutes.

Seeing three baskets from outside the arc – one from Haegerstrand and two from Huerter – UAlbany extended their lead to 53-34 just about halfway through the third quarter.

Dartmouth tallied a five-point scoring run while kicking up its defense to hold the Great Danes to just five points in the four minutes remaining.

Forcing a UAlbany timeout at 7:00, the Big Green opened the final quarter with an 8-2 scoring run to close the point gap to 60-47.

After four consecutive points from the Great Danes, the teams went back and forth to close out the game.

Dartmouth outscored UAlbany 18-10 in the fourth quarter, including a 10-4 advantage in the final three and a half minutes but the Great Danes held their place in the lead to take the game, 68-57.

NEXT: The Great Danes will finish a three-game home stand against Stonehill on Saturday (Dec. 16).