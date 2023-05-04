ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team has become a staple in the America East Tournament. The Great Danes are set for an 11th straight postseason appearance, but their semi-final opponent Thursday has been a thorn in their sides of late.

UAlbany travels to top-seeded University of Vermont – a program that has beaten the Danes eight straight times, and knocked them out of the last three postseason tournaments.

Head coach Scott Marr knows his team can change the tide of this matchup with the Catamounts; the key is to simply stay out of their own heads.

“Obviously we’ve struggled with them the last couple years,” said Marr. “But we don’t want to make it a big deal that it’s so much of a pressure on us. It’s more of a pressure on them at this point because at some point we are going to beat them. So, for them to keep extending the streak, they still have to play really well. Playing them the last couple times, we’ve never really put a lot of pressure on them. They’ve gotten to leads, and then we’re playing from behind. So, we have to have a game where we put pressure on ’em early, and sustain that pressure throughout the game.”

Opening face-off Thursday is set for 4:00 p.m. The game can be streamed live on the ESPN+ app.