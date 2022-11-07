ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Men’s Basketball team will start their season on the road against Towson. The long wait is over, and this match-up is one the Danes are looking forward to.

Last season Towson came out on the winning end of this game, but UAlbany aims to rectify that on Monday night. Head coach Dwayne Killings believes the first few games on the schedule will help make his team better in the long run.

“Just opening the season up against Townson, that’s a really good basketball program,” said Killings. “They’re considered one of the best mid-major level programs in the country, so we’re going to find out who we are, and then we come in town for the first game in town against Siena, which I’m assuming is going to be a great atmosphere,” he added. “So we get battle-tested really early, and I think we figure out who we are and get to work and keep trying to improve.”

Tip-off between the Danes and the Tigers is at 7 PM.