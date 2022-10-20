BOSTON, MA (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Thursday.



The Great Danes earned 25 points to land in the sixth spot under second year Head Coach Dwayne Killings . Vermont topped the list with 63 points and seven first place votes.



The Catamounts were trailed closely by new America East foe Bryant, which came in with 58 points and the remaining two first place votes. UMass Lowell (47) placed third, followed by Binghamton (42) and UMBC (40). Following UAlbany is New Hampshire (23), NJIT (14), and Maine (12).



UAlbany is set to begin the 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 7 with a matchup on the road against Towson. The team then travels to Immaculata on Nov. 8 before returning to the Capital Region on Nov. 12 for the Albany Cup. The team’s first home game of the year is set for Nov. 14 against Union at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC).



2022-23 America East Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

No. School – Points (1st Place Votes)

1. Vermont – 63 (7)

2. Bryant – 58 (2)

3. UMass Lowell – 47

4. Binghamton – 42

5. UMBC – 40

6. UAlbany – 25

7. New Hampshire – 23

8. NJIT – 14

9. Maine – 12



2022-23 America East Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Name School Yr. Pos.

Max Brooks UMass Lowell Jr. Forward

Jacob Falko Binghamton Sr. Guard

Dylan Penn Vermont Gr. Guard

Charles Pride Bryant Jr. Guard

Finn Sullivan Vermont Gr. Guard

Earl Timberlake Bryant Jr. Guard