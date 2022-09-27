ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Practice number one of the 2022-’23 college basketball season is in the books for the University at Albany men’s team, and year two of the Dwayne Killings era will look quite different from the Danes of last season.

Just seven players are back from the 2021-’22 squad that finished in a tie for fifth in the America East Conference. The Danes lost their top four scorers to either graduation, or the transfer portal.

Senior forward Trey Hutcheson is the only returner who has started a game for UAlbany. That doesn’t mean this team is devoid of talent, though.

The Danes are young, yes. But they are skilled. Sophomore forward Justin Neely returns as the league’s reigning rookie of the year, and fellow sophomore forward Aaron Reddish landed himself on the all-rookie team as well.

While this group may not feature a go-to scorer just yet, Killings is pleased with what his team collectively offers.

“I think that the group…I think I see a lot of balance,” said Killings. “But I think the…opportunity for this team is exploiting mismatches. I think there’s gonna be multiple guys on the floor that have an opportunity to take of advantage of the defense. Now our job is to help them identify what that looks like, and make the right decisions. I think game-to-game it could be a little bit different, but we’re learning, you know, our team; learning each other. I was pretty impressed with this being day one…you know, for our group.”

UAlbany opens up its’ schedule November 7 with a tricky road matchup against a Towson team that posted a 25-9 record last season, and reached the National Invitation Tournament.