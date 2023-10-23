ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Julian Hicks has exploded the last couple weeks for the Great Danes offense.

The Cleveland native caught seven passes for 188 yards receiving and two touchdowns in UAlbany’s 35-10 homecoming win over Rhode Island on Saturday. Hicks put up similar numbers the previous week when the Danes took on New Hampshire.

During that game, he caught four passes for 162 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Combined Hicks has caught four touchdowns to go along with 350 receiving yards. He credits his teammates and coaching staff instilling confidence in him and knowing when to make plays when his number is called.

“Yeah, it means a lot you know. They trust me,” Hicks said. “They depend on me you know Reese he’s helping me tremendously putting confidence in me every day, the coaches putting confidence in me every day at practice and continuing to just tell me to take one step at a time, so it’s a blessing for sure.

Next week, UAlbany hits the road to take on Maine on Saturday, October 28, at 1:00 p.m.