ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you ready for some football? The University at Albany certainly is.

Two weeks into training camp, the Great Danes are preparing for their rapidly-approaching season opener on August 26th.

With more experience and depth on this year’s squad, the team feels confident they’ll rise above preseason expectations; UAlbany was picked to finish 11th out of 15 teams in the Coastal Athletic Association preseason poll released July 25.

That proof begins at home with Fordham on the 26th – a redemption game for the Danes after last year’s 48-45 heartbreaker in the Bronx.

NEWS10 Sports got its’ first look at UAlbany in full pads Wednesday morning since camp began on the 25th, and it appears vibes are high right now.

“They’ve been really energetic…until this morning; they got an earful this morning,” joked head coach Greg Gattuso. “But they’ve been really good all summer. I said to my weight coach, “I feel bad. I feel like I should be yelling at these guys.” And he said, “Have they given you anything to yell at?” And I said, “No.” They rang the bell this morning, but I like where they’re at mentally, and I think they’re having some fun with each other. We have a good team with all the new kids. I just complemented our transfers from this year about how well they’ve integrated into the team. There’s just nothing going on right now that’s distracting that I’ve seen.”

That matchup with Fordham will be under the lights at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium – UAlbany’s first home season opener since 2014.