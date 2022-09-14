ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team is looking to regroup this week after a disappointing 28-23 loss in the team’s home and conference opener against a now Football Championship Subdivision-ranked University of New Hampshire Wildcats squad.

A host of self-inflicted errors plagued the Danes in last Saturday’s contest. Despite outgaining the Wildcats 412-333, Albany could not overcome an 18-point deficit fueled by six first-half penalties, five sacks allowed, and a muffed punt early in the third quarter that set up a nine-yard New Hampshire touchdown drive.

Great Danes head coach Greg Gattuso’s squad developed an impressive rhythm in the late stages of the game, reaching the end zone on three of their final four drives.

It’s clear the Danes have the weapons in place to make some noise in the Colonial Athletic Association this year, but even the players recognize they have to clean up their game in order to have success.

“It’s very frustrating, obviously, ’cause, you know, you wanna harp on doing the little things right,” said graduate student running back Todd Sibley. “You wanna be detailed. You wanna be a disciplined football team. But, obviously, you know, the game of football – it’s a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs. And the good teams are able to handle the adversity…weather the storm, and get back on the right track. There has been…exceptional leadership from a lot of the guys stepping up, and saying, “hey guys, we got to turn things around. You know, we have the makings of a good football team, but we got to put it together.” And so, I think that’s really how you become a good football team, is when players start to step up instead of the coaches having to say something.”

The road doesn’t get much easier for Sibley and the Danes this week. After squaring off with a top-10 Baylor University team in week one, and welcoming in a formidable New Hampshire unit, Albany will head to the Bronx, N.Y., for a matchup Saturday against Fordham University.

The Rams received votes in the most recent FCS top-25 poll, and are 2-0 on the year. Fordham is averaging a whopping 50 points per game through their first two contests.

Kickoff from Jack Coffey Field is set for 1:00 p.m. Fans wanting to tune into the action can watch the game on the ESPN+ app.