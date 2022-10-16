ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team lost a heartbreaker to CAA foe Hampton on Saturday night, falling 37-38 in overtime.

The Great Danes held a 14-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Hampton offense was able to march down the field twice to tie the game. After Hampton missed a potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, the two teams scored on their overtime possessions.

“Words escape me, losing that game,” Gattuso said. “I don’t have much to say. I’m broken for our kids, but it’s the same script over and over. We need to get out of it.”

After scoring a highlight reel touchdown, the Great Danes were held at the goal line while going for two, ending the game.