ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Short Story: UAlbany women’s lacrosse clinches the top overall seed in the 2023 America East Tournament, dispatching New Hampshire 16-11 on Senior Day.

Key Stats

Katie Pascale scored five goals and added one assist and won nine draws

Sarah Falk scored five goals

Allie Maloney scored twice with one assist

Ava Poupard scored two goals

Twenty of UAlbany’s 23 shots were on-target

UAlbany won 19 of 31 draws, including seven of nine in the third quarter

Head Coach Katie Thomson: “Today was a great day honoring and celebrating our senior class. We are so proud of all their accomplishments on and off the field, and for exemplifying what it means to be a UAlbany women’s lacrosse player daily. We had a great game against a gritty UNH team. Our strong start helped push us through and we will enjoy this one and then prepare for Bryant.”

How it Happened

The University at Albany women’s lacrosse team hosted New Hampshire for its regular-season home finale Saturday, and honored the members of the 2023 senior class in a brief postgame ceremony. The Great Danes had taken over sole possession of first place with their win at Binghamton last week, and could lock up the one-seed in the 2023 America East Tournament with a victory over the Wildcats.

Sarah Falk scored UAlbany’s first two goals, with 12:57 and 7:50 left in the first quarter, respectively, and Katie Pascale put UAlbany up 3-0 just under a minute later. Both Falk and Pascale would score five goals against the Wildcats on Saturday.

New Hampshire’s Grace Curran scored to put the Wildcats on the board with 4:37 left in the first, before UAlbany scored three times, from Allie Maloney, Pascale, and Ava Poupard, in the span of 1:07 to take a 6-1 lead into the second quarter.

UAlbany’s run grew to 5-0 after Pascale and Grace McCauley scored to open the second quarter. After six scoreless minutes, New Hampshire scored back-to-back just 1:06 apart to close within 8-3 with 4:38 remaining in the first half.

UAlbany led by the same score, 8-3, at halftime. Despite the score discrepancy, the first-half stats were largely even between the two teams, with UAlbany outshooting New Hampshire 12-8 and outdrawing the Wildcats 7-6.

The Great Danes and Wildcats alternated the first five goals of the third quarter, leading to a two goals in 46 seconds for UAlbany to take a 12-5 lead. New Hampshire regrouped and sparked a four-goal run to end the third and close the fourth, including Sydney Sventy scoring twice in 34 seconds.

Pascale ended New Hampshire’s run with an unassisted goal, her fifth of the game, with 7:54 left in the fourth quarter, followed quickly by Falk’s fifth goal, with 7:03 remaining. Poupard scored her second with 4:50 to go to put UAlbany back up by six.

Two goals for the Wildcats in the final 3:30 led to one last score from UAlbany, from senior Mandi McElheran, netting her first goal of her career.

For the second-straight game, UAlbany won by a final score of 16-11. After the Great Danes took a five-goal lead in the first half, both teams scored eight goals in the second. UAlbany finished with a slight shots deficit, 27-23, behind a 10-5 advantage for New Hampshire in the fourth quarter, but UAlbany put 20 of their 23 shots on target.

The Great Danes clinched at least a share of the America East regular season title for the first time since the 2014 season and will host the America East Tournament for the second-straight year.

Next: UAlbany closes the 2023 regular season at first-year America East program Bryant on April 29. The America East Tournament begins May 5.