ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Short Story: UAlbany women’s lacrosse clinches the top overall seed in the 2023 America East Tournament, dispatching New Hampshire 16-11 on Senior Day.
Key Stats
- Katie Pascale scored five goals and added one assist and won nine draws
- Sarah Falk scored five goals
- Allie Maloney scored twice with one assist
- Ava Poupard scored two goals
- Twenty of UAlbany’s 23 shots were on-target
- UAlbany won 19 of 31 draws, including seven of nine in the third quarter
Head Coach Katie Thomson: “Today was a great day honoring and celebrating our senior class. We are so proud of all their accomplishments on and off the field, and for exemplifying what it means to be a UAlbany women’s lacrosse player daily. We had a great game against a gritty UNH team. Our strong start helped push us through and we will enjoy this one and then prepare for Bryant.”
How it Happened
- The University at Albany women’s lacrosse team hosted New Hampshire for its regular-season home finale Saturday, and honored the members of the 2023 senior class in a brief postgame ceremony. The Great Danes had taken over sole possession of first place with their win at Binghamton last week, and could lock up the one-seed in the 2023 America East Tournament with a victory over the Wildcats.
- Sarah Falk scored UAlbany’s first two goals, with 12:57 and 7:50 left in the first quarter, respectively, and Katie Pascale put UAlbany up 3-0 just under a minute later. Both Falk and Pascale would score five goals against the Wildcats on Saturday.
- New Hampshire’s Grace Curran scored to put the Wildcats on the board with 4:37 left in the first, before UAlbany scored three times, from Allie Maloney, Pascale, and Ava Poupard, in the span of 1:07 to take a 6-1 lead into the second quarter.
- UAlbany’s run grew to 5-0 after Pascale and Grace McCauley scored to open the second quarter. After six scoreless minutes, New Hampshire scored back-to-back just 1:06 apart to close within 8-3 with 4:38 remaining in the first half.
- UAlbany led by the same score, 8-3, at halftime. Despite the score discrepancy, the first-half stats were largely even between the two teams, with UAlbany outshooting New Hampshire 12-8 and outdrawing the Wildcats 7-6.
- The Great Danes and Wildcats alternated the first five goals of the third quarter, leading to a two goals in 46 seconds for UAlbany to take a 12-5 lead. New Hampshire regrouped and sparked a four-goal run to end the third and close the fourth, including Sydney Sventy scoring twice in 34 seconds.
- Pascale ended New Hampshire’s run with an unassisted goal, her fifth of the game, with 7:54 left in the fourth quarter, followed quickly by Falk’s fifth goal, with 7:03 remaining. Poupard scored her second with 4:50 to go to put UAlbany back up by six.
- Two goals for the Wildcats in the final 3:30 led to one last score from UAlbany, from senior Mandi McElheran, netting her first goal of her career.
- For the second-straight game, UAlbany won by a final score of 16-11. After the Great Danes took a five-goal lead in the first half, both teams scored eight goals in the second. UAlbany finished with a slight shots deficit, 27-23, behind a 10-5 advantage for New Hampshire in the fourth quarter, but UAlbany put 20 of their 23 shots on target.
- The Great Danes clinched at least a share of the America East regular season title for the first time since the 2014 season and will host the America East Tournament for the second-straight year.
Next: UAlbany closes the 2023 regular season at first-year America East program Bryant on April 29. The America East Tournament begins May 5.