ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes have begun to regroup after suffering their first loss of the season to Marshall over the weekend.

It’s not easy pushing an FBS team to the limit but that’s what UAlbany did until Marshall found their way in the second half. Despite the Great Danes struggling to make certain plays down the stretch, they’re reshifting their focus on how they can grow from this experience.

Helping to lead that charge is senior linebacker Dylan Kelly who led the Great Danes in tackles with 12.

“Defensively the first half was just obviously shutting out an FBS school like them is obviously great but just the second half, the third quarter really just struggled for us I think we got too ahead of ourselves,” Kelly said. “We weren’t fitting our gaps we weren’t making the tackles and I could say for myself I was just missing a lot of tackles that were key.”

UAlbany now shifts its attention to getting ready to play at Hawaii on Saturday, September 9, at 12 p.m. EST.