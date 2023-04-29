VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team solidified itself as the four-seed in the 2023 America East Tournament after falling just short at Binghamton, 15-14, in the Great Danes’ regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.



Key Stats

TJ Sheehan scored three goals and added three assists

scored three goals and added three assists Silas Richmond scored four goals with one assist

scored four goals with one assist Peter Salit recorded five assists

recorded five assists Ben Wimmer recorded a hat trick

recorded a hat trick UAlbany outshot Binghamton 48-38

UAlbany assisted on 11 of 14 goals

Head Coach Scott Marr : “I thought we played from the opening whistle to the last whistle. Down by four with less than four to play and we two shots in the last 30 seconds that just don’t fall. We showed some good fight against a solid Binghamton team, and we have to bring that fight to Vermont on Thursday.”



How it Happened

The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team played just its fourth road game of the 2023 regular season, visiting Binghamton in the regular season finale. The winner of the game would clinch the three-seed in the America East Tournament.

Elijah Gash scored in 48 seconds to put UAlbany ahead right away. Binghamton countered with two goals in 21 seconds to take a 2-1 lead with 12:43 left in the first quarter.

scored in 48 seconds to put UAlbany ahead right away. Binghamton countered with two goals in 21 seconds to take a 2-1 lead with 12:43 left in the first quarter. TJ Sheehan and Declan Palandjian scored, back-to-back, to put UAlbany back on top, 3-2. Binghamton rolled off each of the next three goals before Ben Wimmer scored with 17 seconds left in the first to keep the score within one. Binghamton, however, scored six seconds later, to take a two-goal lead into the second.

and scored, back-to-back, to put UAlbany back on top, 3-2. Binghamton rolled off each of the next three goals before scored with 17 seconds left in the first to keep the score within one. Binghamton, however, scored six seconds later, to take a two-goal lead into the second. The Bearcats scored early in the second to go 7-4 before Wimmer scored his second with 10:30 left before the break. Binghamton scored each of the next two to take a 9-5 lead. Wimmer scored his third in a row with 4:38 left in the second, leading to Silas Richmond’s first goal of the game to close the first half.

first goal of the game to close the first half. Binghamton led by two at the break, 9-7, with Bearcats’ goalkeeper Connor Winters recording eight saves in the first half. Binghamton also won 13 of 19 faceoffs in the first 30 minutes.

Thomas Decker and Richmond scored to start the third quarter to tie the game at nine. Binghamton quickly retook the lead with a score with 11:16 to go but Richmond scored his third to keep pace.

and Richmond scored to start the third quarter to tie the game at nine. Binghamton quickly retook the lead with a score with 11:16 to go but Richmond scored his third to keep pace. Binghamton took the lead for good with two-straight goals mid-way through the third, rolling off five of the next six scores in the game to take a 15-11 lead with 11:19 left in the fourth quarter. UAlbany closed the game with three-straight goals, including two with 1:29 and 1:15 left in the game, respectively. The Great Danes had two good shots on goal in the final 30 seconds, each turned away, giving Binghamton a narrow 15-14 victory.

Jake Piseno won eight more ground balls against the Bearcats, including seven in the first half, to anchor the Great Danes’ defense. Binghamton finished with a 20-14 edge in faceoffs but committed 24 turnovers.

Next: UAlbany plays top-seed Vermont in the America East semifinal round on Thursday, May 4.