COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NFL Draft is just four weeks away, and there’s a pair of Great Danes – and one Dutchman – garnering some attention from the next level.

The University at Albany held a Pro Day for standout tight end Thomas Greaney and running back Todd Sibley Thursday morning at Afrim’s Sports Park in Colonie. The two former Danes were also joined by ex-Union running back Ike Irabor, who was a first-team All-Liberty League selection last season, and sits third all-time in program history in rushing yards, and second in rushing touchdowns.

Scouts from five NFL teams were in attendance, including representatives from the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A player’s Pro Day can drastically affect their draft stock – more so negatively than positively, according to UAlbany head coach Greg Gattuso – but he believes his guys delivered Thursday.

“The truth of a Pro Day is…it really doesn’t help you too much, ’cause they’ve (NFL scouts) already evaluated your tape, and everything, but it can kill you if you don’t do well,” said Gattuso. “But I don’t think that was the case (today). You know, they’re both good football players. And they look like they did during the season. They’re well-trained, and they performed really well today.”

Greaney, an All-CAA first-team selection last season, is almost two months removed from participating in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. He’s been continuously improving his draft stock throughout the offseason, and he believes his performance at the Pro Day was another step forward.

“I feel like I definitely came in and helped (myself),” said Greaney. “(I) did what I had to do with some numbers. Yeah, I definitely think I’ve helped from what I did at the Shrine Game to now. So, I mean, it’s up to the teams. We just need one team to fall in love.”

Sibley has been preparing for his Pro Day since UAlbany’s season ended back in November. But it’s an opportunity he’s been anxiously awaiting for much of his football career.

“It’s the day that you work all your life for,” said Sibley. “Everybody that’s played football at the high school level, the collegiate level…hopes for this day, where you get a chance to come out here and prove that you can play at the next level; chase your dreams. So, it was really good to come out here; really good to compete – just play football again.”

As for Irabor, he turned some heads in a number of drills, including the 40-yard dash, which Irabor said he completed in just over 4.4 seconds. Hailing from a small program like Union that doesn’t garner a lot of national attention, Irabor was just grateful to be able to put his skills on display on a big stage.

“As a Division III player, you never think that you’ll get this opportunity,” said Irabor. “So, being here today is, like, I’m working to be…in the league. This is definitely one of…the biggest dream(s) I’ve ever had in my life. So, this is surreal to say the least.”

You can see Greaney’s and Sibley’s results from all the drills they participated in by heading over to the UAlbany Football Twitter page here.