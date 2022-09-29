ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany senior tight end Thomas Greaney and his younger brother, sophomore defensive lineman Joseph, have become a force on the gridiron this season.

The sibling duo achieved a rare feat last Saturday afternoon in the Great Danes’ 45-26 win over Central Connecticut State University. Thomas Greaney caught a touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger in the third quarter. Less than five minutes later, Joseph Greaney returned a Blue Devils fumble 77 yards to the house for his first collegiate touchdown.

It was a moment the Greaney’s won’t soon forget.

“Luckily I got a clean scoop on it, or else I think I might’ve just stumbled and fell there, so it was a little lucky,” said Joseph Greaney. “But…it was just an amazing feeling with, like, all my teammates there with me, jumping on me, and just celebrating with me. It was awesome.”

Thomas Greaney had a few jokes about the speed at which his brother reached the end zone.

“I don’t know how he didn’t get tackled for how slow he was going,” said Thomas Greaney. “I think my daughter could’ve caught him. But…watching him score…I was more excited than I was for any of my touchdowns. That’s one of my favorite moments in football ever.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Greaney is in the midst of a breakout season. Four games into his senior campaign, he sits third in the Colonial Athletic Association in receiving yards (305), and second in touchdown catches (4).

And Joseph Greaney gets a front-row seat to watch his brother wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

“I’m really proud of him, because I know this is, like, a huge year for him,” said Joseph Greaney. “So, seeing him get all these touchdowns, and these targets, and everything, and him just doing the best with his opportunities…it’s really awesome to see.”

After attending different high schools – Thomas Greaney went to Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass., and Joseph Greaney spent his high school years at Arlington Catholic High School in Arlington, Mass. – it had been a while since the Greaney’s joined forces on the gridiron, before reuniting at UAlbany.

Now, they’re soaking up every minute of competition together.

“Growing up we’d be competing against each other in, like, the front yard, or something like that,” said Joseph Greaney. “But now we’re on the same team. We haven’t played together since, like, pee-wee football, so…it’s definitely a nice feeling, and, you know, not a lot of people get the chance to do that, so it’s awesome.”

Greaney, who’s in his fifth year at UAlbany, commented on all the offerings he’s been provided in his time in the Capital Region. But the opportunity to play football on the same team as his brother sits atop his list.

“I have a lot to be thankful for from Albany, and what they’ve given me,” said Thomas Greaney. “By the coolest thing I’ve gotten to do is to play here with my brother. You know, it makes it easier on my parents to come to the game instead of coming to two games. I’m sure they’d go to Joe’s game over mine if we were at different colleges, ’cause he’s the favorite. But, it’s the coolest thing, I think, to be able to play with my brother.”

The Greaney’s and the rest of the Danes will return to action Oct. 8 against Monmouth after a bye week this weekend.